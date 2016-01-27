Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF.N) reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year earlier, when it recorded $1.3 billion in asset impairment charges.
Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders narrowed to $60.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.3 billion, or $7.19 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 54 percent to $476 million.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.