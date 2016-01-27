Iron ore miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF.N) reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year earlier, when it recorded $1.3 billion in asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to the company's shareholders narrowed to $60.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.3 billion, or $7.19 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 54 percent to $476 million.

