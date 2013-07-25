Miner Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF.N) reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday as global iron ore prices slid, but earnings came in ahead of analysts' expectations and its shares rose in after-market trading.

Cliffs, an iron ore and metallurgical coal producer, reported weaker operating results that were partly offset by a drop in income tax expenses, to $9 million, from $42 million a year earlier.

Revenue per ton fell across Cliffs' business segments, and global seaborne iron ore prices dropped 11 percent.

Cliffs cut its sales forecast for its Eastern Canadian Iron Ore segment, citing worse-than-expected recovery rates and throughput at Quebec's Bloom Lake Mine. It said it expects to sell between 8 million and 9 million metric tons in 2013, down from its previous forecast of 9 million to 10 million metric tons, and at slightly higher-than-expected cash costs.

Net income attributable to common shareholders dropped to $133.1 million, or 82 cents a share, from $258.0 million, or $1.81 a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.58 billion.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $1.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cliffs shares rose 3.1 percent to $18.98 in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Leslie Adler)