Countries would consider on Saturday small, incremental progress in a draft paper on cutting carbon emissions and preparing for a warmer world, at a climate conference in Durban.

That may be the only outcome of the U.N.-backed conference which over-ran on Saturday, as separately negotiators struggled on bigger commitments to agree in future a global climate deal, to extend the existing, limited Kyoto Protocol, and to launch a Green Climate Fund.

Following is an overview of the draft paper, which was still to be adopted by ministers, and much of which represented little or no progress from a similar text agreed at the last such climate conference in Mexico in 2010:

AMBITION

The main aim of climate talks which have run for nearly two decades is to avoid dangerous climate change, and previous conferences have recognized that scientists say the world should warm less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Already temperatures have risen about 0.8 degrees.

In the first recognition of international failure, Saturday's draft text said countries were not doing enough: "there is a gap between the aggregate level of reduction in emissions of greenhouse gases to be achieved through global mitigation efforts and the reduction needed."

RESPONSIBILITIES

The document maintained a separation of responsibilities and action between developed and developing countries.

That has been a thorn in the negotiations, and especially between the United States (the world's second biggest emitter and classed as a developed country) and China (top emitter and a developing country)

PLEDGES

The text gives both developed and developing countries until March 5 2012 to submit more information on planned climate action through 2020.

Many countries have already submitted those voluntary, domestic pledges, now the only climate action left after binding international targets by a limited number of industrialized countries under the existing Kyoto Protocol expire in 2012.

The Durban conference has so far failed to agree to extend Kyoto.

REPORTING AND REVIEW

The pledges are non-binding but Saturday's text confirmed that countries should review what they have done every two years.

There are no sanctions for countries failing to achieve their promised climate action - the biggest difference with the existing, binding Kyoto Protocol, and a softening of international action deplored by green groups.

Developed countries should submit their first review of action in January 2014. Developing countries should submit their first review in December 2014, the text said.

Developed countries would continue to report their greenhouse gases annually, Saturday's draft text said, and developing countries would for the first time have to report their emissions too, every two years.

FINANCING OF PLEDGES

The draft text confirmed plans for a registry of climate actions where developing countries wanted financial help.

The text invited multilateral development banks, developed countries and the private sector to submit offers of funding to match against requests.

FOREST PROTECTION

The text would delay any decision on how to finance reduced emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD), kicking this into 2012 for suggestions from countries by March.

OTHER SECTORS

The text only proposed to consider how to cut emissions from agriculture, aviation and shipping, which collectively account for about a quarter of global greenhouse gases.

At present countries do not report emissions from aviation and shipping, in a legal loophole for those sectors under the original 1992 climate convention.

MARKETS

The text said it supported a new market-based mechanism, without saying what that would be, and invited suggestion by March 2012.

ADAPTATION

The text proposed to establish a 16-member panel representing countries and U.N. agencies which would advise future climate conferences on progress to prepare for a warmer world with more extreme weather and rising sea levels.

FINANCE

The text simply proposed more work on how to raise funds to help the developing world cut greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to future climate change.

TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER

The text promised to try and launch as soon as possible in 2012 a low-carbon technology hub and network which would help developing countries in particular share know-how in cutting carbon emissions and preparing for a warmer world.

The text did not propose where the hub, or "climate technology centre," would be.

REVIEW OF OVERALL PROGRESS

The draft text confirmed a previous decision to review progress so far against the U.N. climate talks' main to avoid dangerous climate change, starting in 2013 and concluding in 2015.

(Reporting by Gerard Wynn; Edi; Editing by Jon Boyleting by Jon Boyle)