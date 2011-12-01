Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
LONDON Countries are trying to agree a new package of measures to stem rising greenhouse gas emissions and fund protection from droughts, floods and rising seas at U.N. climate talks in Durban, South Africa. The two-week negotiations, until December 9, revolve around the willingness of the world's top two emitters China and the United States to curb their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2). Following are the CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, by country, in 2010, according to the energy company BP. 2010, Mln Pct change vs Pct of total tonnes CO2 2009 Total World 33,158 5.8 100 China 8,333 10.4 25 US 6,145 4.1 19 European Union 4,143 2.2 13 India 1,708 9.2 5 Russian Federation 1,700 6.1 5 Japan 1,308 6.8 4 Germany 828 3.7 3 South Korea 716 8.5 2 Canada 605 2.6 2 Saudi Arabia 563 7.0 2 Iran 558 2.7 2 United Kingdom 548 3.6 2 Brazil 464 11.4 1 Mexico 447 0.2 1 Italy 439 1.4 1 South Africa 437 1.6 1 Indonesia 424 6.6 1 France 403 1.6 1 Australia 367 -8.2 1 Spain 334 -3.7 1 Taiwan 331 5.9 1 Poland 325 4.2 1
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.