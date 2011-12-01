LONDON Countries are trying to agree a new package of measures to stem rising greenhouse gas emissions and fund protection from droughts, floods and rising seas at U.N. climate talks in Durban, South Africa. The two-week negotiations, until December 9, revolve around the willingness of the world's top two emitters China and the United States to curb their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2). Following are the CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels, by country, in 2010, according to the energy company BP. 2010, Mln Pct change vs Pct of total tonnes CO2 2009 Total World 33,158 5.8 100 China 8,333 10.4 25 US 6,145 4.1 19 European Union 4,143 2.2 13 India 1,708 9.2 5 Russian Federation 1,700 6.1 5 Japan 1,308 6.8 4 Germany 828 3.7 3 South Korea 716 8.5 2 Canada 605 2.6 2 Saudi Arabia 563 7.0 2 Iran 558 2.7 2 United Kingdom 548 3.6 2 Brazil 464 11.4 1 Mexico 447 0.2 1 Italy 439 1.4 1 South Africa 437 1.6 1 Indonesia 424 6.6 1 France 403 1.6 1 Australia 367 -8.2 1 Spain 334 -3.7 1 Taiwan 331 5.9 1 Poland 325 4.2 1