Bagrada bug appears in Chile for first time, destroying crops
SANTIAGO The bagrada bug has appeared in Chile for the first time in recent months, and has damaged crops of cabbages, broccoli and other vegetables, the government said on Friday.
TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change is pushing fish toward the planet's North and South poles, robbing traditionally poorer countries closer to the Equator of crucial natural resources, U.S. biologists said in a study published on Wednesday.
Key species of fish are migrating away from temperate zones and toward the poles as global temperatures rise, according to a research team from Rutgers University, Princeton University, Yale University and Arizona State University.
The migration patterns of fish, a critical food source for millions of people, are likely to exacerbate inequality between the world's poor and rich, they said.
The world's wealthier areas tend to be in cooler regions closer to the poles.
"Natural resources like fish are being pushed around by climate change, and that changes who gets access to them," said Malin Pinsky, one of the study's authors and a marine biologist, in a statement.
The study, published on Wednesday in the journal "Nature Climate Change," used data on fish migration patterns along with a mathematical formula that tracked the movement of natural resources and shifts in wealth.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org.)
