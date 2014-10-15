Shaun Donovan, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), answers questions at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington, October 14, 2014. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON The Obama administration will press Congress next year to ease planned austerity measures that threaten to drag on the economy, a White House official said on Tuesday.

Shaun Donovan, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said he wants to build on a deal reached in Congress last year that provided a temporary reprieve against so-called sequestration budget cuts.

The cuts arose from 2011 legislation that set forth a decade of planned austerity. They started biting in 2013 and Donovan criticized the cuts as "mindless."

"We've cut too much," Donovan told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

Last year's deal, which was brokered by Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Congressman Paul Ryan as part of a two-year budget deal, lessened the cuts in 2014 and 2015. Economists cite the shift in policy as one reason the U.S. economy has accelerated recently.

Donovan said the White House wants to reach a multi-year pact again, going "beyond just a one year budget deal."

"I am very hopeful that particularly as we go into next year, that there is a larger agreement we could reach around relieving sequester," he said.

Donovan said that he would consider some savings from mandatory spending programs to reach a deal with Republicans. While Democrats have been reluctant to cut big federal benefits programs such as Medicare or Social Security, they did agree to some minor cuts to federal employee pensions in the Ryan-Murray deal last year.

Ryan, the House Budget Committee chairman until January, has made clear that he opposes any budget deal that would include a tax increase. But reacting to Donovan's suggestions, a Ryan spokesman said: "We would welcome any serious proposal to fix what's driving the national debt: mandatory spending."

The U.S. budget deficit fell by nearly a third in 2014 to $486 billion, congressional analysts said last week.

The deficit topped out at $1.4 trillion in 2009, when a deep recession was cutting into tax revenues and increasing outlays on unemployment benefits and food stamps.

Politicians from both parties often criticize the sequestration cuts, which were divided between defense programs prized by Republicans and domestic spending programs beloved by Democrats.

President Barack Obama urged Congress last week to avoid what he called "draconian" cuts.

Donovan downplayed the chances the two parties would reach a broader deal next year to overhaul expensive federal programs that provide pensions and health insurance for the elderly.

"I think it may be too ambitious to expect, given what we've seen in Congress," Donovan said.

Partisan battles over the fiscal policy have led to periodic political crises, including clashes over the legal limit on government borrowing that nearly left Washington unable to pay its bills in 2011 and 2013.

