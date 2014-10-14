Shaun Donovan, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), answers questions at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington, October 14, 2014. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON The director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget said action to combat climate change is imperative for fiscal reasons, not just moral reasons, given the mounting costs of climate events on the federal budget.

Shaun Donovan, who took the reins at OMB in August, said the Obama administration's pragmatic approach echoed that of businesses in the United States and elsewhere, which he said "understand" the climate opportunity.

"Half of the Fortune 500 companies have made specific commitments to renewable energy," Donovan said at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit. Those companies "believe climate change is the great economic opportunity moving forward."

The cost of climate-related incidents on the federal budget are enormous, said Donovan, a former U.S. secretary for Housing and Urban Development.

Among other occurrences, he noted the 2012 drought in the United States, the most severe since the 1930s, and the roughly $65 billion spent after Hurricane Sandy slammed the Northeast, also in 2012.

Donovan, 48, a native New Yorker, chaired the Hurricane Sandy Rebuilding Task Force created by Obama. Climate is “a personal issue for me,” he said.

OMB's role is, in part, to ensure that sound science is at the center of the U.S. approach. OMB conducts cost-benefit analyses of all regulations, and Donovan said the agency can provide data to show that climate initiatives are good for the economy.

In turn, actions taken domestically give the United States more leverage in steering the global climate agenda.

"The more we do, the more we are able to push other countries to make bold commitments - particularly China," Donovan said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Washington.

Without action from a divided Congress, the White House has taken a series of executive actions, broadly grouped together as a Climate Action Plan, over the past two years.

"We are not assuming that we need legislation to move this issue forward," said Donovan, adding that "we would certainly welcome input from Congress."

"The ability to move on many different fronts using administrative action is essential," he added.

Some of the reduction in emissions in the United States in recent years has flowed as much from a slow economy as from policy breakthroughs, given subdued rates of factory usage and lower-than-expected gasoline demand.

But stronger growth will not set back progress on climate, said Donovan.

"We believe we can continue to move the economy forward...and still see the (pollution) reductions that president has committed to."

