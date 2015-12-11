French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21, and Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christiana Figueres (L) attend the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, President-designate of COP21, delivers his speech during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday he was confident a global accord to combat climate change could be adopted after a final draft will be released on Saturday morning.

"We are nearly there. I'm optimistic," Fabius told reporters, flanked with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

"I'll present a text tomorrow at 0900 (0300 ET) to the parties which I think will be adopted," he said.

Efforts to craft a global accord stumbled on Friday with China and many other nations refusing to yield ground, forcing host France to extend the U.N. summit by a day to overcome stubborn divisions.

