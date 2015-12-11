U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves after delivering a speech during the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, December 9, 2015. EUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks to reporters following a meeting with France's foreign minister on the sidelines of the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change, on December 11, 2015 in Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris. REUTERS/ MANDEL NGAN / POOL

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said talks on a global deal to slow climate change "made a lot of progress" overnight but that there were a couple of "very difficult" issues to resolve after France extended the conference by a day into Saturday.

Kerry also said, after meeting host French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, that he was "hopeful" that a consensus could be reached among 195 nations and that over the course of Friday contentious issues will "melt away".

"There is a lot of progress made last night, a long night, but there are still a couple of very difficult issues that we're working on," he told reporters.

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton, writing by Alister Doyle)