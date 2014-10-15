HONG KONG China's largest food and drinks company is aiming for no more than 10 percent water waste in its factories as it tries to ensure sustainable supplies in a country with one fifth of the world's population but just 7 percent of its fresh water.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, which is PepsiCo Inc's China bottler and also the largest maker of instant noodles, said the key to addressing China's chronic water shortage is reducing contamination so that nature can recycle.

"If we can keep the speed of water contamination slower than purification, we do not need to worry much about the water issue anymore," said Patrick Lo, a vice president at Tingyi's food safety research institute.

Tingyi has taken steps such as using thinner bottles and reducing power usage at its bottling plants to cut down carbon emission in logistics and transportation. It is also reusing water that is unfit for its drinks.

"Even though we can't use the waste water (from making drinks products) for drinking purposes, we can still reuse it to wash hands, mop the floor in manufacturing facilities, without using clean water to do the same thing," Lo said.

Lo said most of the company's China factories had achieved the 90 percent water usage target, compared with an overall industry average of just 66 percent.

