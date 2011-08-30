Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference, held at the New York Stock Exchange, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Tuesday he would backstop any auction of Clorox Co (CLX.N) with a $10.26 billion bid if his slate of nominees were elected to the board of the bleach maker.

The news came after the bleach maker's board unanimously rejected two offers from Icahn, who is Clorox's largest shareholder. Clorox's shares rose 3 percent to $70.66 on Tuesday afternoon.

Icahn had last offered to buy the company for $10.52 billion, but Clorox rejected his overture as not credible, questioning whether he had the financing to fund a purchase.

On Tuesday, Icahn said he would fund at least half the purchase price in cash and the rest through bonds. Earlier, he said he had a "highly confident" letter of financing from Jefferies Group Inc JEF.N, which Clorox rejected.

Clorox was not immediately available to comment.

A deal would be subject to the approval of the new Clorox board and would be voted on by the Clorox shareholders, Icahn said.

"The Clorox shareholders should have the right to decide for themselves whether to accept my bid or a better bid which I believe will be forthcoming from the sale process," Icahn said.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by John Wallace)