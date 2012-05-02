Clorox Co (CLX.N) posted a lower quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising costs for raw materials and a shift in sales to larger versions of its products as customers tried to saved money.

The 99-year-old company, best known for its namesake bleach, said retailers were buying larger, "value-oriented" packages of its products, which tend to carry lower margins and thus cut into profits. The company also blamed higher manufacturing costs and investments in computer systems as reasons for lower profits.

Clorox shares fell 2.6 percent to $68.15 in early trading.

Clorox, whose products include cleansers, charcoal, salad dressing and water filters, is more heavily exposed to volatile commodity prices than some larger peers including Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N). The commodities Clorox buys include resin, diesel, chlor-alkali and sodium hypochlorite.

The company raised the U.S. price of bleach 12 percent last August to counter rising material costs that have cut into profits.

Clorox earned $132 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fiscal third quarter that ended March 31, down from $151 million, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.02 a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.03 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 7.4 percent to $1.40 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $1.35 billion.

For all of fiscal year 2012, the company said it still expects earnings of $4.00 to $4.10 per share. For 2013, it gave an initial forecast of $4.20 to $4.35 per share.

Analysts on average forecast earnings per share of $4.07 for fiscal 2012 and $4.38 for fiscal 2013.

