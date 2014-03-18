Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
SAN FRANCISCO Fast-growing startup Cloudera has raised $160 million from T Rowe Price, Google Ventures and other investors to expand further into the market for helping enterprises manage and analyze data.
T Rowe Price led the latest round, which also included MSD Capital, Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell's private investment firm, taking total financing in the company to $300 million, said Cloudera, which is expected to go public this year, on Tuesday.
Cloudera, like rivals HortonWorks and Pivotal, focuses on helping corporate customers manage data through "Hadoop," an open-source software system that can sort and handle the increasingly massive amounts of data generated through the Internet and mobile devices.
It helps companies more easily employ Hadoop. The Palo Alto, California-based firm last raised $65 million in 2012.
(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.