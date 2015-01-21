Blue Apron hires bankers for IPO: sources
SAN FRANCISCO Blue Apron, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has hired investment bankers to lead its 2017 initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
TEL AVIV Online document-sharing company Dropbox has acquired U.S.-Israeli CloudOn, a developer of tools to simplify creating and editing documents on mobile devices, the companies said on Wednesday.
Financial details were not disclosed.
CloudOn will become Dropbox's first Israeli office and will focus on research and development. Dropbox plans to hire more engineers for the Israel operations.
In November Dropbox teamed up with Microsoft Corp to allow Office software users to manage and share files through Dropbox's website and mobile app.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
MILAN UniCredit has devalued its stake in banking industry bailout fund Atlante by 80 percent, a document on its website showed, indicating Italy's biggest bank has little hope of recouping money invested to prop up failing rivals.