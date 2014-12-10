PARIS Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang's Fosun International conglomerate is set to sweeten its offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee to outbid Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, one of Guo's partners told the Financial Times.

The bidding war between the two businessmen, France's longest-running takeover battle, is also dividing staff representatives concerned about job cuts.

Loss-making Club Med, which operates 66 resorts ranging from Caribbean beach villages to Alpine ski locations, employs 23,000 people, including around 4,000 in France.

"We are going with a new offer," Guo's Brazilian investment partner Nelson Tanure told the FT, adding that they plan to list Club Med on the Hong Kong and Sao Paulo stock exchanges in addition to the Paris listing.

Bonomi has said he would take the all-inclusive holiday pioneer private to give it time to implement its strategy.

Club Med is suffering from tough competition, weak growth in Europe where it does most of its business, and a stalled attempt to take itself upmarket.

Bonomi raised his bid for Club Med to 24 euros a share on Dec. 5, trumping Guo's 23.50 euros offer, and valuing the loss-making holiday firm at 915 million euros ($1.13 billion).

It was the seventh offer its investors have been asked to consider since May last year when Guo's investment vehicle Gaillon Invest II offered a low-ball 17 euros a share.

Club Med shares were up 1.23 percent at 24.70 euros by 0640 ET, above Bonomi's offer.

Fosun has until Dec. 19 at 1200 ET to outbid Bonomi.

Guo and Bonomi see turnaround potential and growth prospects in emerging markets, especially China. Club Med's management has consistently supported Guo's offer.

A Fosun spokeswoman declined to comment, other than to say the conglomerate was reviewing the situation. Representatives for Bonomi and Club Med declined to comment.

Club Med management has said the saga is hurting business and delayed some investments.

The battle has also opened cracks among staff.

Force Ouvriere (FO) trade union representative Dejan Terglav told Reuters that "staff are going to foot the bill" regardless of which side prevails.

"We are neither for Bonomi nor for Fosun. We want commitments on jobs," he said.

But Bonomi's plan to expand in France has won him the backing of minority union UNSA.

The CFTC, another minority union, which supports Guo's project, released a video this week where selected staff members voiced their support of Club Med's upmarket strategy and shift overseas, pleading: "It's been 18 months now. The takeover battle must end, and quickly."

($1 = 0.8076 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Louise Heavens)