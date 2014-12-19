PARIS Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for struggling Club Mediterranee CMIP.PA at the last minute on Friday, trumping a 24 euro-a-share offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi in France's longest-running takeover battle.

The new 24.60 euro offer, made a few hours before Friday's 1700 GMT (12:00 p.m. EST) deadline, valued the holiday operator at 939 million euros ($1.15 billion). It is the eighth offer that Club Med investors have been asked to evaluate since May 2013 when Guo first offered 17 euros.

The Bonomi camp could not be immediately reached for comment. France's AMF regulator set a new deadline of 1700 GMT (12:00 p.m. EST) on Jan. 7 for the Italian's Global Resorts vehicle to make another counterbid.

The AMF said trading in Club Med shares, suspended ahead of Friday's announcement, would resume at 1100 GMT (06:00 a.m. EST). The stock closed at 24.90 euros on Thursday, up 43 percent this year.

Guo and Bonomi have been raising the bidding in turn for months. Both men see turnaround potential in a business damaged by the weak economy in its core market of Europe and by a stalled attempt to move upmarket.

Both also hope to develop the brand in faster-growing China though Bonomi has said Club Med must also focus on Europe and notably France. The company's management has consistently backed Guo's offer.

The Guo camp said on Friday that it would continue to invest in France and could consider a delisting of Club Med. Bonomi is also in favor of a delisting.

Guo, who Forbes estimates has a net worth of about $4.3 billion, has described Club Med as an ideal investment to tap booming Chinese demand for the kind of leisure it offers for its harried and increasingly affluent city dwellers.

The latest offer was made by Gaillon Invest II, majority controlled by Guo's Fosun conglomerate (0656.HK).

It now comprises Fosun with a 62.6 percent stake, Portuguese insurer Fidelidade with a 20 percent stake, French private equity partner Ardian with a 5.8 percent stake, the management of Club Med with a 2.9 percent stake and Chinese travel agency U-Tour with a 8.7 percent stake.

The amount of acquisition debt will increase to 280 million euros with no financial impact on the company, Gaillon Invest said in a statement.

Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, active in the tourism industry, has confirmed his interest in investing in Gaillon II and would own up to 20 percent, Gaillon Invest added.

(Editing by Mark John/Keith Weir)