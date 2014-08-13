Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
PARIS France's AMF financial markets regulator said on Wednesday that Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi's offer for French holiday group Club Mediterrannee was in line with market rules and that it would be publishing a bid timetable later.
Global Resorts, a company controlled by Bonomi, is offering 21 euros ($28) a share for Club Med - a price that values the target at 790 million euros ($1.05 billion).
That rivals a year-old offer of 557 million euros by China's Fosun International and French private equity group Ardian, a bid that has become mired in legal challenges.
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Brian Love)
NEW DELHI India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM Shareholders piled pressure on Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel to open talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries on Wednesday after Akzo rejected a revised 22.7 billion euro takeover offer as too low, too risky and a bad fit culturally.
CALGARY, Alberta Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.