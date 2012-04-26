CHICAGO CME Group Inc's (CME.O) first-quarter profit fell more than Wall Street anticipated, and CEO Craig Donohue said he would likely hand the reins of the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator to current President Phupinder Gill in May, months earlier than planned.

Shares of the company were down 1.8 percent at $268.36 in early trading on Thursday.

The results were hit by a drop in trading volume and a rise in expenses, analysts said.

"We believe the miss will be viewed as a disappointment," UBS analyst Alex Kramm said.

Executives said they were focused on reducing costs, cutting staff in the first quarter and rolling out a "voluntary exit incentive plan" to select employees this quarter to trim headcount further.

In another sign of the company's focus on expenses, CME is giving its Gill a smaller pay package than outgoing CEO Donohue.

Separately, Donohue said he will hand his duties to Gill by the company's annual meeting on May 23. He had announced his exit last month after nine years at CME's helm, but at the time said he would leave by year's end.

"Our succession transition has been going extremely well," Donohue said in what will be the last of his quarterly earnings calls with investors.

Gill ran the rest of the call, with the aid of his chief financial officer, executive chairman Terrence Duffy and other officers.

"While concerns remain, there are some positive signs that an improving economy would bode well for our product set," Gill said, blaming last quarter's decline on low volatility.

He said the company will continue to focus on expanding internationally and with over-the-counter clearing, and signaled the company's co-location offering could add additional revenue, though he stopped short of saying how much.

The management change and trading decline comes as CME still struggles with the fallout from the collapse of MF Global last October.

Some $1.6 billion of customer money is still missing in the aftermath of the broker's demise, hurting confidence in futures markets.

CME's reported $4.02 per share quarterly profit was inflated by a one-time tax adjustment without which it missed the $4.00 per share Wall Street view, analysts said.

Trading fell 11 percent in the quarter, to an average of 12.3 million contracts a day, helping to push down revenue to $775 million from $831.6 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $779 million.

Expenses also rose, reflecting higher compensation from severance costs.

An improving economy could fuel speculation over when the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates, boosting trading at CME's Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Gill said.

On Wednesday, the Fed kept policy on hold, saying that while it expected a gradual improvement in the economy, it would still need to keep short-term interest rates near zero through late 2014.

Futures and options on short-term interest rates and Treasuries are CME's most active contracts, accounting for about 46 percent of its overall trade.

The company's reported first-quarter net income of $266.3 million, or $4.02 a share, was down from $456.6 million, or $6.83 a share, a year earlier.

A global regulatory push to subject more of the opaque OTC market to the light of regulated trading and clearing is already benefiting CME.

The exchange operator cleared $283 billion in interest rate swaps and credit default swaps in the first quarter, a quarterly record and more than it handled all year last year.

CME said it had $1.1 billion in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, and $2.1 billion in long-term debt.

The company has been in the running as a bidder on the London Metal Exchange, which is said to be valued at between $800 million and $2.4 billion.

Executives did not comment on the potential acquisition during the earnings call.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by John Picinich, Maureen Bavdek, Dave Zimmerman)