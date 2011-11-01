Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
CHICAGO MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, the futures broker that filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, failed to keep its customers' accounts separate from the firm's funds, its main exchange regulator said on Tuesday.
"CME has determined MF Global is not in compliance with Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME customer segregation requirements," CME Group Inc (CME.O) Chief Executive Craig Donohue said.
Mixing customer funds with company money violates a key tenet of futures brokerage. Donohue's statement on Tuesday raises questions about statements from CME and other exchanges as recently as Friday that MF Global was a clearing member "in good standing."
"It is always the case that customers have the risk of other customer losses in the customer segregation pool," Donohue told investors on a conference call. "There's always the risk as well that customer funds are not properly protected."
MF Global became the most high-profile victim so far of the euro zone debt crisis, and revived memories of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 that triggered turmoil in global financial markets.
Federal regulators have discovered that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer money had gone missing from MF Global, the New York Times reported.
Donohue said CME is looking into exactly what happened at MF Global, but cannot now precisely determined the scope of its violation.
He said any losses at MF Global "doesn't really present a clearinghouse issue."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Derek Caney)
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.