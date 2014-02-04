CHICAGO Exchange operator CME Group Inc (CME.O) reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday as trading in its flagship interest rate contracts surged 29 percent.

The quarterly profit still fell short of analysts' expectations amid a drop in the average fee paid per contract to CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Interest-rate trading volume jumped as the U.S. Federal Reserve has started to trim bond purchases in its extraordinary economic stimulus program. CME Executive Chairman and President Terry Duffy said the U.S. economy "showed signs of incremental improvement" in the fourth quarter.

"CME is well positioned to thrive as several headwinds fade and could become tailwinds," said Alex Kramm, an analyst for UBS. "Volume in CME's interest rate products has been subdued but this has changed with the recent volatility in interest rates."

Net profit in the fourth quarter rose to $193.1 million, or 58 cents a share, from $166.8 million a year earlier, or 50 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were 64 cents a share. Analysts expected 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lower-than-expected earnings per share "could give investors some pause today, although expenses were likely elevated on one-time spending," Kramm said.

Revenue increased to $687 million from $660.9 million.

Average daily trading volume was 11.3 million contracts, up 11 percent from a year earlier, according to company data. The increase was led by a 29 percent jump in interest rate volume, to an average of 5.3 million contracts a day.

"The new year is off to a good start, with increased volatility in interest rate, equity, and energy markets resulting in an increase of 13 percent in average daily volume in January," Chief Executive Phupinder Gill said.

Trading volumes have benefited from government mandates on the clearing of over-the-counter swaps.

Last November Chicago-based CME received regulatory approval to operate a swap execution facility (SEF) that will allow customers to execute commodity swaps alongside listed futures.

SEFs are a new type of trading venue that came out of the post-crisis regulatory crackdown on over-the-counter derivatives. Swaps, typically traded in private transactions between banks and hedge funds, derive their value from interest rates, credit, foreign exchange, equities and commodities and estimated to be a $630 trillion market.

TRADING FEES DIP

The average fee, or rate, per contract at CME during the quarter was 78 cents, down from 83.1 cents a year earlier but up from 76.2 cents in the third quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was "driven primarily by a higher proportion of total volume coming from energy and agricultural products, which have higher average fees," according to the company.

CME angered brokers and traders last year by raising transaction and market-data fees for the first time since 2009.

Shares of CME are down about 6.7 percent so far this year but up nearly 30 percent from a year ago. Rival IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc (ICE.N) is off about 9.5 percent in 2014 but up 44 percent from a year ago.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)