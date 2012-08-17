NEW YORK CME Group Inc (CME.O) said on Friday it will launch its U.S. scrap futures contract on September 10, as the Chicago exchange expands its reach in ferrous derivative products.

The company announced plans for the contract, its 13th steel and steel raw materials derivative product and its second scrap contract, in June. The launch is subject to regulatory approvals.

The exchange believes there is growing interest in hedging among recyclers, mini mills which use scrap as raw material, and construction companies who buy long steel products produced from steel scrap.

Financial players, including U.S. bank JP Morgan (JPM.N), have also shown interest in the contract.

The CME contract could benefit from declining interest in the four-year old steel physically backed billet futures offered by the London Metal Exchange.

While the contract, which will be cash settled against an index price set by U.S. metals trade publication AMM, is focused on the United States, the exchange said it hopes its price will become a global benchmark. The United States is the industry's biggest scrap exporter.

CME is also working on launching ferrous contracts in China, which is the world's largest steel producer and consumer and has a growing investor base, as liquidity in its U.S. hot-rolled-coil (HRC) contract increases.

