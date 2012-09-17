NEW YORK CME Group Inc (CME.O), the parent company of the New York Mercantile Exchange, was not immediately aware of any technical issues that might have triggered a sharp sell-off in U.S. crude oil futures on Monday afternoon, a CME spokesman said.

The entire crude complex on CME Globex including crude oil, RBOB, gasoline and heating oil, "saw a coordinated sell-off of a prolonged duration of 30-minutes" from around 1:50 p.m. EDT to around 2:20 p.m. EDT on Monday, the spokesman said.

NYMEX crude oil futures suddenly began to fall around $4 per barrel during mid-afternoon trading to a low of $94.65, after trading at a session high of $99.52.

