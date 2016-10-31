MILAN Trucks and tractor maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI) (CNHI.N) on Monday confirmed its full-year guidance after reporting a lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit for its industrial activities but slightly higher margins.

The company, created from the merger of Fiat Industrial and its U.S. unit CNH, said operating profit for its industrial activities in July-September rose marginally to $248 million from $245 million a year ago, while margins in the quarter rose to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent.

Analysts expected an operating profit for the industrial operations of $269 million, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Industrial sales fell 1.6 percent to $5.46 billion, roughly in line with consensus. Net industrial debt rose to $2.7 by the end of September from $2.1 billion three months earlier.

In a separate statement, the company said it would buy the agricultural grass and soil implement business of Kongskilde Industries to expand its offering in tillage, seeding and hay and forage segments.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)