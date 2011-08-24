BEIJING/HONG KONG China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK) on Wednesday reported a 51.4 percent rise in first-half net profit, beating analysts forecasts, on higher crude oil prices and increased production volume.

CNOOC (CEO.N) makes most of its profit from exploration and production, and only has a small presence in the refining sector. Compared with peers PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK) (601857.SS) (PTR.N) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) (0386.HK) (600028.SS) (SNP.N). CNOOC is less influenced by state-capped fuel prices that are now below production costs.

CNOOC, the first of three Chinese energy giants to release interim results, said it was revising its annual production target of 355-365 million BOE because of the Bohai oil spill and progress on acquisition projects.

"Because of the combination of progress on acquisition projects and the impact from the oil spill, we have reset the company's annual production target to 331-341 million BOE," said Chief Executive Yang Hua in a statement.

CNOOC posted a net profit of 39.34 billion yuan for the first half of 2011, versus 25.99 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result beat a consensus forecast of 35.56 billion yuan from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

"CNOOC's net profit in the first-half hit a record high on a

half-year basis, on high crude oil prices and production volume," said UOB Kay Hian oil analyst Yan Shi in Shanghai.

"CNOOC's earnings in the second half are not likely to be as good as the first half, because of lower crude oil prices and reduced production," said Yan Shi, adding that the oil spill in Bohai Bay would also weigh.

Rising production costs would also have an impact, the company's chief executive said.

The company said revenue rose 51.2 percent to 124.57 billion yuan, and EPS reached 0.88 yuan.

The company has benefited directly from higher crude prices in the first half, which have averaged about $110.5 per barrel in the period.

Higher production has also contributed to earnings. The company's total oil and gas output rose 12.9 percent to 168.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first half. The average realized oil price was $108.16 per barrel, up 40.8 percent from a year earlier.

CNOOC Ltd agreed to buy struggling Opti Canada Inc OPC.TO for $34 million and $2 billion in debt earlier in July, bolstering its position in Canadian oil sands, as the company steps up efforts to tap unconventional deposits.

Before the results, shares of Hong Kong-listed CNOOC ended down 2.1 percent. The stock has fallen 23 percent so far this year, compared with PetroChina's 8 percent decline and Sinopec's 6 percent retreat.

(Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)