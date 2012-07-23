Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
BEIJING China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said its planned $15.1 billion deal to buy Canada's Nexen Inc could raise its production by 20 percent, and its proved oil and gas reserves by 30 percent.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.