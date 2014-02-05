OTTAWA Canadian Labor Minister Kellie Leitch said on Wednesday the Conservative government plans to introduce back-to-work legislation to deal with a potential strike at Canadian National Railway Co, the country's No. 1 rail operator.

"Today, our Conservative government is taking action to protect Canada's economy and Canadian grain farmers by indicating our intention to introduce legislation to make sure CN stays on track," Leitch said at a news conference in Ottawa.

