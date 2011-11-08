WASHINGTON A court on Tuesday refused to approve a plan by the state of Texas to redraw its maps for congressional districts under a 1965 civil rights era law that is meant to protect minorities' voting rights.

Texas received four new congressional seats after the 2010 census largely because of the rapidly growing Hispanic population there. State officials sued to get approval for its new map which only created one new heavily Hispanic district.

The Justice Department, which is required to determine whether new maps in some states comply with U.S. civil rights laws, argued Texas' plan "substantially decreases" the ability of minority voters to elect their candidates of choice.

Court documents have shown how Republicans discussed dividing up voting precincts to try to build support in their districts, and in one case trying to include apartment buildings full of their supporters and a country club.

A three-judge panel in Washington ruled that Texas "used an improper standard or methodology to determine which districts afford minority voters the ability to elect their preferred candidate of choice."

Because there were factual disputes, the judges ruled that they could not declare that the new Texas map met the standards under the civil rights law. As a result, parties expect that there will be a trial to resolve the dispute.

In the meantime, the judges in Washington ordered that the federal court in Western Texas draw up an interim map by the end of the month that will be used the 2012 election cycle.

A spokesman for Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, who took the rare step of filing the lawsuit in the Washington court rather than the typical route of going to the Justice Department for approval, had no immediate comment.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

"It is a great victory, and hopefully we will have a good, fair and just map," said attorney Luis Vera, Jr, who represents the League of United Latin American Citizens, one of several Hispanic groups which sued to have the redistricting declared unconstitutional.

Because the court in Texas will draw a new map for the 2012 cycle, that will leave some candidates like veteran Austin area Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett in political limbo.

Republicans anxious to get rid of the reliably liberal Doggett stretched his district, which used to be completely in the Democratic enclave of Austin, all the way into San Antonio, including several reliably Republican counties.

"Certainly there is a cloud of uncertainty that hangs over this," Doggett said. "Someone who can't vote for me today, may be in my district tomorrow. You just have to hope for the best."

Today's ruling is the latest in what has been a nearly constant battle over political power in Texas, the second largest state and the state which has the second largest number of members of Congress. A fight after the 2000 census lasted for years.

(Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington, Chris Baltimore in Houston; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)