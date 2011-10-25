An American flag flies at a Coach Inc. full-price store in Los Angeles, California July 29, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Coach Inc (COH.N) reported a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales of its upscale handbags, wallets and accessories rose in North America despite the rocky economy and continued to grow in China.

The company said it was ready "for another excellent holiday season."

Sales at stores open at least a year rose 9.2 percent in North America and were up by a double-digit percentage in China. Business in Japan also continued to improve after being hurt earlier this year by natural and nuclear disasters.

* N.America same-store sales up 9.2 percent

* China same-store sales up "double digit" percentage

* Now targeting $300 mln in China comp sales this year

* Indirect sales up 4 pct on modest wholesale business

* CEO: "positioned for another excellent holiday season"

BACKGROUND/LINKS

Last week, consulting firm Bain & Co raised its growth outlook for global luxury goods for 2011, saying demand is stronger than it was in the spring.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)