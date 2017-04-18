For some Californians, it's bring your dog to work day every day
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
LONDON A Durham farmer has beaten dozens of rivals to the title of World Coal Carrying Champion after charging through a northern England town with a 50kg (110 pounds) sack on his back.
Andrew Corrigan collapsed on a bed of hay after completing Monday's 1.1-km (1,200-yard) race in a time of four minutes, 31 seconds, receiving warm applause from the crowd who lined the course in Gawthorpe, near Wakefield.
The quirky race started in the old mining town in 1963 when a man entered a pub and accused another of looking a bit unfit, leading to a race involving a sack of coal.
The women's race, in which competitors each carried 20kg (44 pounds), was won by Jen Mustan in four minutes, 30 seconds.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
(In this June 7 story, corrects to "spent" instead of "spend" in paragraph 10.)
WASHINGTON A kiss from a colorful reef fish called a tubelip wrasse is no one's idea of romance, being so full of slime and suction, but it is perfectly suited for eating a hazardous diet using one of the animal kingdom's most unique feeding strategies.
LONDON A giant scaffold bearing the image of British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared on the cliffs of Dover on Monday, complete with a Union Flag skirt and a rude hand gesture indicating to the rest of Europe that it should go away.