NEW YORK Shares in U.S. coal companies, which had been hammered in recent sessions, rallied on Wednesday, with Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N rising 8.7 percent.

The Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL, which hit a year-low on Tuesday, rose 5 percent as analysts said investors were moving back into the sector after sell-offs for the past two weeks on concerns over the global economy.

Global stocks and oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after reassuring U.S. economic data and hopeful signs that authorities are moving forward to contain Europe's debt crisis.

In late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha Natural Resources rose 8.7 percent to $18.94 and Arch Coal ACI.N was 6.5 percent higher at $15.43.

Peabody Energy BTU.N was 4 percent higher at $34.96 and Consol Energy (CNX.N) rose 2.1 percent to $35.15.

