MEXICO CITY Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX), the largest Coke bottler in the world, on Tuesday reported a 13.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer foreign exchange losses, lower taxes, and higher prices to consumers.

The company said its profit rose to 2.265 billion pesos ($117 million) in the quarter, from 1.988 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 12.5 percent to 42.351 billion pesos, compared with the year-earlier period.

The bottler said foreign exchange losses fell by more than half compared with the July to September period last year, while income taxes fell by nearly a third, boosting the bottom line.

Earnings were also bolstered by a pickup in prices; the average price per unit case excluding beer rose 17.1 percent. However, the number of transactions slid 2.7 percent in the quarter compared with the same period last year.

Coca-Cola Femsa said last month it would buy Brazilian beverage company Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).

Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) will report its third quarter earnings on Friday.

