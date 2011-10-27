A logo is seen on a Coca-Cola bottle in Zurich, February 16, 2011. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) agreed to buy Great Plains Coca-Cola Bottling Co, an independent U.S. bottler, for $360 million, the companies said on Thursday, as the world's largest soft drink maker aims to improve its home market.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, the companies said.

Great Plains is the fifth-largest independent Coke bottler in the United States, with territories in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Coca-Cola acquired the majority of its North American bottling operations last year as it aims to turn around performance in the mature North American market.

