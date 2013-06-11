Logos are seen on Coca-Cola bottles in Zurich, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N shares fell after the company warned that persistent economic weakness in Europe, bad weather, a sharp excise tax increase in France and fierce competition in Britain have dampened its outlook for the second quarter.

Shares of the European bottler of Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks fell 3 percent in morning trade to $36.06 on the New York Stock Exchange after it said those factors have been "unexpectedly persistent".

"Though we expect some of these challenges to abate as we move through the year, we will better understand the full-year impact of these factors as we move deeper into the prime summer selling season," said Chief Executive John Brock in a statement.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)