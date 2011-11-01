A woman who had an arrest warrant for possession of crack cocaine is handcuffed in South Los Angeles in this November 12, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

WASHINGTON A reduction in federal prison sentences for crack cocaine took effect on Tuesday in a move that could let an estimated 12,000 inmates go free early.

The changes reduce federal penalties for more addictive crack cocaine to bring them more in line with those for powdered cocaine. The sentencing disparity had long been criticized as racially discriminatory because it disproportionately affected black defendants.

Up to 1,800 inmates are immediately eligible to go free and prison officials are processing a growing number of release orders, said Chris Burke, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"The pace has picked up in the last couple of weeks and we don't expect it to abate any time soon," he said.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission estimated this summer that about 12,000 inmates could be eligible to seek a reduced sentence, with the impact spread over decades. The average reduction in sentence would be 37 months.

President Barack Obama signed the sentencing changes into law last year. The Sentencing Commission voted in June to make the new law apply retroactively to its guidelines.

The changes mean that Stephanie Nodd, who was sentenced in 1990 to 30 years in prison on crack cocaine charges, could be released as soon as this month, said her brother Dan Nodd, of Mobile, Alabama.

"We planned on having a big celebration for her. It would be a day of celebration, a day of jubilation for me," he said in a telephone interview.

"LIVE WITH IT AND MOVE ON"

Now 44, Stephanie Nodd, who has five children, has earned a high school equivalency degree and got a forklift license and other training in prison. Her brother said he hoped to help her find a job when she was released.

"It's hard to believe that here in America you would see a system that would convict people like this. We have to live with it and move on," he said.

In Virginia's eastern federal district, which has the highest number of crack offenders in the United States, judges had approved the immediate release of about 75 prisoners on Tuesday, said Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in the district.

Burke, the prisons spokesman, said the changes did not mean that all eligible inmates could go free immediately since some could face pending charges or other sentences.

The Sentencing Commission said the retroactive application of the rules could result in savings of more than $200 million in the first five years after it took effect.

The federal prison system has about 218,000 inmates, Burke said.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Greg McCune)