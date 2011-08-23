SEOUL South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd (001740.KS) is in talks to buy a majority stake in Australian coal producer Cockatoo Coal Ltd (COK.AX), a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

"SK Networks is in talks with Cockatoo Coal to buy an about 50 percent stake and exercise management rights," said the source with knowledge of the negotiations, without disclosing the value of the potential deal.

A media report on Tuesday said SK Networks was "in last-stage talks" to buy a more than 50 percent stake in the coal producer for about $1 billion.

The report said Cockatoo was seeking investors to fund projects, adding: "A fierce bidding competition is underway between Korean and Chinese companies."

A spokesman for SK Networks, a resources and trading unit of conglomerate SK Group, said he was looking into the report.

According to Reuters data, Cockatoo Coal has a total market value of $364.5 million, and shareholders include units of POSCO 005490.KS and Korea Electric Power Corp (015760.KS).

