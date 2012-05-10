Rock singer Debbie Harry crowned Style Icon at Elle Style Awards
LONDON Debbie Harry, frontwoman of rock band Blondie, was crowned a fashion icon at London's Elle Style Awards, and she thanked her punk influences for defining her style.
NEW YORK Dunkin' Donuts has opened its first restaurant in Guatemala, with three more scheduled to open their doors in the next month, the company said on Thursday, following rival Starbucks Coffee Co's move there last year.
Starbucks opened its first coffeehouse in Guatemala in March 2011.
Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts is known for its baked treats and lower-costing coffee, and now has more than 10,000 restaurants in 33 countries including neighboring Honduras.
Guatemala is one of the top coffee-producing nations in Central America, including its high-quality arabica coffee beans that are grown at high altitudes.
In 2012, parent company Dunkin' Brands Group expects to open 350 to 450 net new Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins outlets outside of the United States, the release said.
Dunkin' Donuts shares rose 45 cents, to $32.73, in early afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by M.D. Golan)
Fashion designer Carolina Herrera, who has dressed five first ladies and made first daughter Ivanka Trump's inaugural ball gown, on Monday said she would happily dress the U.S. first lady.
SYDNEY Australia and Indonesia are sending divers to inspect the wreck of a warship torpedoed off the coast of Java during World War Two next month to determine how best to protect the site from looters who have stripped numerous other WW2 wrecks.