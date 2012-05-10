One pound bags of Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend coffee are on display at a Dunkin' Donuts store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Dunkin' Donuts has opened its first restaurant in Guatemala, with three more scheduled to open their doors in the next month, the company said on Thursday, following rival Starbucks Coffee Co's move there last year.

Starbucks opened its first coffeehouse in Guatemala in March 2011.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts is known for its baked treats and lower-costing coffee, and now has more than 10,000 restaurants in 33 countries including neighboring Honduras.

Guatemala is one of the top coffee-producing nations in Central America, including its high-quality arabica coffee beans that are grown at high altitudes.

In 2012, parent company Dunkin' Brands Group expects to open 350 to 450 net new Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins outlets outside of the United States, the release said.

Dunkin' Donuts shares rose 45 cents, to $32.73, in early afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; editing by M.D. Golan)