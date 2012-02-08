Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's (CTSH.O) fourth-quarter revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, and the IT services provider forecast weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales, sending its shares down 3 percent in pre-market trade.

Separately, the company said it promoted Karen McLoughlin as chief financial officer, in place of Gordon Coburn, who became president.

For the first-quarter, Cognizant projected sales of $1.70 billion, lower than analysts' expectation of $1.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, Cognizant's outlook was higher than its closest Indian rival Wipro's (WIPR.NS) (WIT.N) IT services revenue expectations of $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion for the March quarter.

Last month, Wipro and its bigger Indian rival Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) INFY.O predicted that global economic uncertainties and the European debt crisis could lead to order delays and cuts in technology spending.

Earlier this month, market research firm Gartner forecast 2012 global spending on information technology will grow at the slowest pace in three years, as Europeans cut back on investments.

Gartner expects global IT spending to rise 3.7 percent in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in spending, from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.

Cognizant's fourth-quarter net income rose to $240.1 million, or 78 cents a share, from $206.2 million, or 66 cents a share, last year.

The company, which has never posted earnings below Wall Street estimates for at least nine quarters in a row, earned 84 cents a share, excluding items -- higher than analysts estimate of 82 cents a share.

Cognizant shares, which have gained more than 30 percent in value since touching a year-low of $53.54 in August, closed at $72.01 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Gopakumar Warrier)