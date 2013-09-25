Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
NEW YORK Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is developing a test for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease, is discussing putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The Acton, Massachusetts-based company is working on a test that would detect Alzheimer's Disease in a patient through a scan of the eyes.
Since the company is privately held, it is unclear how much it would be worth in a sale.
Cognoptix has tapped Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co to help with its discussions and handle a sale process if it goes that route, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous because the situation is confidential.
Calls and e-mails to Baird and Cognoptix were not returned.
On Monday, Cognoptix released data from a multi-site trial that showed its SAPPHIRE II eye test was able to differentiate Alzheimer's patients from healthy volunteers in a majority of cases.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by John Wallace)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.