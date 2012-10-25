Coinstar Inc (CSTR.O), the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue and forecast current-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates as Olympics slowed demand for movie rentals.

Coinstar shares were down 8 percent in after-market trading on Thursday. They have fallen 30 percent in the last six months, hit by delayed rollout of its kiosks in Canada and acquisition-related costs.

The company, which earlier this year acquired NCR Corp's (NCR.N) DVD assets, said results and forecast were also hurt by a dearth of new movie releases.

"The new release schedule, including fewer titles and several weeks with little new content, and record-setting Olympics viewership took a large number of movie viewers out of the home entertainment market," Chief Financial Officer J. Scott Di Valerio said.

The company expects fourth-quarter core diluted earnings from continuing operations of 62 cents to 77 cents per share on revenue of $552 million to $602 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $599.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast includes a charge of 19 cents per share, the company said. The charge could be related to the company's acquisition of NCR's DVD assets, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.

The company has also been diversifying its kiosks business as it looks to reduce its dependence on movie rentals, which have been hit by the soaring popularity of its online rival Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).

In June, Coinstar said it would launch its Rubi Coffee kiosk, featuring Starbucks' Seattle's Best Coffee. Coinstar expects to roll out about 500 kiosks by the end of the year. (r.reuters.com/ryc63t)

Coinstar's net income fell to $36.8 million or $1.14 per share in the third quarter, from $37.1 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $537.6 million, but missed estimates for the second straight quarter.

Core diluted earnings from continuing operations was $1.26 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.15 a share, on revenue of $557 million.

