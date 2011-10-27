Boxes of Colgate toothpaste are displayed on store shelves in Westminster, Colorado April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) posted a higher quarterly profit as the toothpaste maker benefited from expansion in developing markets even as rising costs for raw materials and packaging cut into margins.

The maker of Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive dish soap said it expected earnings per share to rise at a mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2011 and that its goal was to return to double-digit earnings growth in 2012.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- In July, Colgate said prices in the United States would be basically flat during the third quarter and rise in the fourth quarter.

- Rival Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), which competes with Colgate in oral care, pet food and other categories, also reports its results on Thursday.

* Note: Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)