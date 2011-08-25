BANGALORE Shares of Collective Brands Inc PSS.N rose almost 30 percent on Thursday morning, a day after the shoemaker said it will review strategic and financial alternatives as it looks to breathe new life into its business and win back customers.

The company's board also adopted a shareholders' rights plan for the duration it would review its business, and said it plans to shut down underperforming stores.

"Payless is not sitting on its hands waiting for the proverbial white knight: it will close 475 underperforming stores over the next 3 years ... which should help results next year," Caris & Co analyst Dorothy Lakner wrote in a note.

Morningstar Inc analyst Paul Swinand said the maker of Payless ShoeSource could either sell off some of its brands or sell the company outright to a private equity player.

"If I were running the business, I would sell off the hot brands and then I would sell the domestic retail business to private equities," Swinand, who thinks potential suitors could have to pay anything between $22 and $26 a share for the company, said.

"In my opinion ... Saucony and Sperry, right now, are pretty hot. They would be attractive to a lot of strategic buyers and is making a good comeback," Swinand said.

Collective Brands own the Saucony running shoe brand and the Sperry brand of comfort footwear under its performance+lifestyle group.

"If a sale were to occur, we think some sort of split-up of business segments could make the most sense," MKM Partners analyst Patrick McKeever said.

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were up almost 21 percent at $12.40 on Thursday to be the biggest gainer on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a high of $13.12.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Joyjeet Das)