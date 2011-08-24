Collective Brands Inc PSS.N said it will review strategic alternatives and close about 475 underperforming stores over the next three years to boost profitability, sending its shares up more than a third in extended trading.

The company will shut down about 400 Payless stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, to improve operating profit by $18-$22 million annually.

It expects to incur related charges of $25-$35 million, including lease terminations, severance and other exit costs.

The Payless domestic segment -- which brings in more than half the company's total revenue -- have seen a decline in sales, contrary to Collective Brand's three other units.

The company said it plans to win back lapsed customers, increase footfall and boost sales at the segment through a new pricing strategy aimed at budget-conscious shoppers.

It also plans to improve the in-store experience by adding new styles to its assortments and working on store seating, lighting and displays.

For the second quarter, the company registered a net loss of $35 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a profit of $21.1 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, it earned 16 cents a share.

Total sales rose 4.9 percent to $882.4 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $865.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The holding company of Payless ShoeSource and Performance + LifestyleGroup (PLG) has been actively seeking a chief executive after Matthew Rubel resigned in June.

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were trading at $13.85, post-market. They had closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

