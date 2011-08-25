Shares of Collective Brands Inc PSS.N rose almost 30 percent on Thursday morning, a day after the shoemaker said it is going to review its strategic and financial alternatives as it looks to revive its business and win back customers.

The Board also said it adopted a shareholders rights plan for the duration that it would review its business and plans to shut underperforming stores.

"Payless is not sitting on its hands waiting for the proverbial white knight: it will close 475 underperforming stores over the next 3 years ...which should help results next year," Caris & Co analyst Dorothy Lakner said in a note to clients.

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were trading up 19 percent at $12.25 on Thursday morning, making it the biggest gainer on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a high of $13.12.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)