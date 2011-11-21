Collective Brands Inc PSS.N expects margin pressures to continue in the current quarter as the shoe retailer got stuck with pre-ordered inventory.

The company's shares fell 9 percent in trading after the bell.

Collective Brands also said it plans to continue to try and attract its value-conscious customers with continued markdowns.

"However, beginning in 2012, we will also address price on a more strategic level," LuAnn Via, chief executive of the company's Payless ShoeSource unit, said on a call with analysts, adding that the unit will look at selective price increases going ahead.

Payless ShoeSource accounts for more than half of Collective Brands' total revenue.

Topeka, Kansas-based Collective Brands, which has been attempting a turnaround at its stores and attract more customers, said it will now close about 350 stores this year, compared with 315 announced earlier.

In all, the holding company of Payless ShoeSource and Performance + LifestyleGroup (PLG) divisions plans to close 475 underperforming stores over the next three years.

Third-quarter margins were hurt as the company stuck to a strategy of remaining attractive to cost-conscious consumers at a time when it was facing rising product costs.

"We took aggressive pricing actions at Payless to improve our price value offers to our consumers and drive traffic and transactions," Collective Brands Chief Administrative Officer Doug Treff said.

Excluding adjustments related to lease terminations, the company reported gross margins of 32.1 percent, a 520-basis-point decline from last year.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 61 cents a share for the third quarter, while analysts expected 50 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose slightly to $894.4 million.

Shares of Collective Brands fell to a low of $12.65 in extended trading. They closed at $13.70 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)