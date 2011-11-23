The NCAA said on Wednesday it was concerned about an anonymously submitted allegation of point-shaving at the University of Hawaii's football team, and has been in contact with the college about the matter.

The statement by the National Collegiate Athletic Association gave few details on the substance of the allegation against unnamed players with the University of Hawaii Warriors football team.

The University of Hawaii said on Tuesday that its admissions office at Manoa had received an anonymous letter earlier this month that said unnamed football players were engaging in point shaving.

That is the practice of fixing a game to illegally benefit gambling interests by ensuring a given team does not "cover the point spread," or win by a certain number of points.

"Recognizing the seriousness of these allegations, (University of Hawaii) leadership acted promptly and responsibly by immediately alerting the Honolulu Police Department and providing the letter to them," M.R.C. Greenwood, president of the University of Hawaii, said in a statement.

A police representative could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but local Hawaii media have reported that the Honolulu Police found there was not enough information tied to the allegation to open a criminal investigation.

The college also referred the matter to the NCAA.

"We are extremely concerned by the point-shaving allegations involving University of Hawaii football student-athletes and have been in contact with the school since early November," the NCAA said in a statement.

The association added that it takes "any allegation of point shaving very seriously."

The University of Hawaii Warriors have five wins and six losses this year with two games left in the season. The team had 10 wins last year.

