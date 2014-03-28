Northwestern University said April 9 is the deadline for it to file an appeal opposing a U.S. National Labor Relations Board decision that declared Northwestern football players to be school employees and allowed them to hold a union election vote.

"Northwestern believes the decision overlooked or completely ignored much of the critical testimony supporting the university's position that student-athletes are not employees of Northwestern," said school spokesman Alan Cubbage in a statement on Friday.

