Donning costumes and painting their faces, participants in the Blacks and Whites Carnival in southwestern Colombia feted the annual event this week, celebrating diversity.

The carnival in Pasto draws on Colombia's indigenous, Spanish and African traditions and in one event, participants dress in black and white to symbolize unity and equality while celebrating ethnic and cultural diversity.

UNESCO named the event a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2009.