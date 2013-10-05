Elephants lumber across Thai polo field
BANGKOK About 30 elephants took part in the opening of Thailand's annual elephant polo tournament in Bangkok on Thursday.
BOGOTA A Colombian city claimed to set a world record on Friday after 13,800 people gathered in a town square for a cup of coffee, a feat designed to promote the beverage in a nation that grows the beans but consumes little.
The event was organized by local authorities in the eastern province of Boyaca and the farmer-funded National Federation of Coffee Producers in the world's biggest producer of smooth-tasting 'washed' arabicas. The organizers said they have submitted evidence of the event held in Boyaca's capital, Tunja, to Guinness World Records.
The Guinness website says the largest ever "coffee party" was in Jugendpark, Cologne, Germany, in August 2009, at which 8,162 participants were served an iced coffee drink.
Though Colombia produces some of the world's finest coffees, helped by cooler temperatures high in the Andes, per capita consumption is less than half than that in the United States and about a quarter of that of Scandinavia.
(Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
Nike Inc will launch a hijab for female Muslim athletes early next year, becoming the first major sports apparel maker to offer a traditional Islamic head scarf designed specifically for competition, the company said on Wednesday.