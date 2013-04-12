BOGOTA The persistent global financial crisis is Colombia's main economic challenge, as it eats away at remittances and hits hard at the nation's export sector - problems that cannot be tackled by monetary policy alone, said new central bank board member Adolfo Meisel.

"I think there's a serious international problem," Meisel, who joined the bank's board in March, told Reuters on Friday. "We have a very integrated world and so the problems transmit very quickly. The source of instability isn't a result of our macro economy; it came from outside."

After a slowdown in 2012, how the economy grows over this year and next will depend in a large part on the international scenario, said Meisel, as hard times in large economies like Spain stems the flood of remittances - cash sent by Colombian emigrants back home to family members.

Remittances are the fourth largest source of dollar flows into the economy after foreign direct investment, oil and coal; and above the coffee and gold sectors. Last year they fell 2.2 percent to $4.1 billion from 2011.

Colombian exports have also fallen in seven of the last twelve months as cash from overseas buyers dried up or went elsewhere, damaging key economic drivers like oil and mining, which attract the most foreign direct investment.

The central bank expects the economy to grow around 4 percent this year, equal to last year but well below the 6.6 percent expansion in gross domestic product in 2011.

Still, Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas is confident the economy will rebound to 4.8 percent growth, helped by the 200-basis-points cut from the benchmark lending rate since mid 2012 and a stimulus package the government will announce on Monday.

"In this scenario, if we grow above 4 percent it will be a good result, it's not at all bad," said Meisel.

INFLATION SAPS RATE CUT IMPACT

At Meisel's first monetary policy meeting last month, he and his fellow board members unanimously voted to slice borrowing costs a half-point to 3.25 percent, surprising the market which expected a smaller reduction.

Back-to-back cuts of a quarter point had failed to provide the expected bounce in the economy, he said, as factory output slowed and consumers spent less on big-ticket items.

Inflation below the bottom end of the bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent cushioned the impact of earlier rate cuts, he said.

"As inflation had a surprising slowdown, real interest rates weren't sufficiently low to give the desired expansive boost to the economy," said Meisel, 59, who studied sociology at Yale University and has a doctorate in economics from Illinois University.

The board decided that "as we are below the inflation target, there's still room for an expansive policy," he said of last month's meeting.

In a central bank poll of 32 economists released on Friday, inflation expectations for the end of 2013 fell to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in the last poll in March.

Annual inflation through March was 1.91 percent, raising concern that consumers will hold off on purchases to wait for prices to drop further - damaging the economy.

Board members were aware that cutting the benchmark lending rate more than expected could create the perception the economy is in trouble, said Meisel, but the board decided that a shock would have the desired effect faster than two successive quarter-point cuts.

The bank will carefully monitor how such low interest rates may impact financial stability down the line.

"We will have to observe the financial sector because if we continue with expansion for too long, we could face stability problems later with bank loans, a deterioration of the quality of loans," said Meisel, who previously ran the bank's branch in the coastal city of Cartagena.

Critics have said that in order to create faster economic growth, the government needs to do more to speed up public spending on infrastructure and cut bureaucratic and environmental red tape that is preventing private investment and job creation.

The government will announce an economic "shock package" on Monday aimed at boosting output in the industrial and agriculture sectors and revitalizing the economy.

Cardenas has said the package will include measures to stem gains in the local peso currency which have hurt manufacturers and exporters in recent years.

The measures may be regulatory in focus and provide tax breaks and lower energy costs. Some of them may be aimed at fighting contraband that damages legitimate importers and retailers.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Vargas; Editing by Chris Reese)