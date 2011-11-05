BOGOTA Invariably pictured with his trademark thick glasses and dark beard, Colombia's FARC rebel leader Alfonso Cano went from a Marxist university leader to the guerrillas' chief ideologue.

With a $3.7 million bounty on his head, the 63-year-old was killed on Friday as part of a prolonged military campaign to crush his Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's longest-running insurgency.

The former anthropologist first came to prominence as the leader of the Communist Party's youth wing in Colombia about 40 years ago. He caught the eye of the FARC, which invited him to speak about Marxism at rebel hideouts.

Founded in 1964 as a communist-inspired peasant army, the FARC's aim is to narrow the chasm between rich and poor, a festering sore acknowledged by President Juan Manuel Santos, who says Colombia is the continent's most unequal nation.

Cano had led the rebels since the 2008 death of the FARC's founder, Manuel "Sureshot" Marulanda.

Since then, he had faced a relentless military drive against the guerrilla chiefs, overseen in recent years by Santos, first as defense minister and then as president.

The son of an agronomist and schoolteacher, Cano was born Guillermo Leon Saenz in Bogota in a middle-class home on July 22, 1948 -- a time when Colombia was erupting into political bloodshed after the assassination of a presidential candidate.

Cano entered the capital's National University in 1968, a watershed year for student protests worldwide. While studying anthropology, he became steeped in political theory, including Marxism -- drawing invites from rebels to lecture its members.

He later became the chief of the Communist Party's youth wing, and complemented his studies with clandestine activities between 1974 and 1980. He was imprisoned various times in the 1970s for protests, and he spent six months behind bars.

In 1981 he was jailed again for 18 months, but subsequently freed by the peace-seeking government of Belisario Betancur. He turned down an offer to go into exile in Moscow.

Instead, he joined the FARC and quickly rose through the ranks after winning the respect of Jacobo Arenas, a senior rebel commander who preached Marxism in widespread workshops aimed mostly at peasants and the working class.

Cano became a member of the FARC's secretariat and led its delegations to failed peace talks with the government in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1991 and Tlaxcala, Mexico, a year later.

As a member of the FARC's seven-member secretariat, Cano had special responsibility for rebel forces in the southwest of the country, which launched attacks in the provinces of Cauca, Valle, Narino, Putumayo, Huila and Tolima.

Colombian authorities had accused of him of crimes including massacres, extortion and kidnappings, while the U.S. State Department said it held him responsible for the manufacture and export of cocaine to the United States.

(Editing by Jack Kimball)